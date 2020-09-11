11th September 2020

Day 170 of semi lock down



My legs are stiff from yesterday!



First thing I have a surprise planned for Colin’s big birthday in November - hope he’s not reading this (I doubt it). This involved making a number of bookings this morning which is always a bit nerve wracking when nobody else knows at all or is checking my dates etc. All is well and I am waiting to hear from two accommodations as to whether they are available. Let’s just hope travel abroad becomes easier in the future… lucky I am not planning for this year.



This morning I headed over to the RNLI for midday as I had been asked to photograph some of the crew there as they both take up new posts within the organisation and want some for PR purposes. It was a fairly quick job although note to self - when checking camera settings, light direction, composition etc. don’t forget to check everyones trousers are done up. I won’t say who but there are some things that cannot easily be corrected in post processing!



I combined my walk out with delivering some greeting cards to an address in Waldegrave Road just 5 doors along from where Colin’s Mum and Dad used to live. I had a pleasant exchange of emails and may have another outlet for Christmas cards at Teddington School with a donation/percentage of sales to the PTA.



Just as I returned back from delivering cards I had an email from The Loft ordering more cards so it is nice that things are picking up a bit now after lock down. My sales will be substantially down compared with previous years but getting a little better than I had predicted. I am just hoping that the Christmas Shopping Weekend will go ahead at Orleans House at the beginning of December and indeed, that I will be selected again as I have not heard anything yet apart from confirmation that my application was received.

