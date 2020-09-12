Previous
Next
12th September 2020 by emmadurnford
252 / 365

12th September 2020

Day 171 of semi lock down

We were very good this morning. We got up early and headed straight to Lidl for a big shop - Colin has become quite a fan! Afterwards we were home before 8.45am and had put the shopping away, had breakfast and headed out for the third ‘trot’ of the week to Bushy Park by 9.30. We have now finished week 1 of the Couch to 5 Km so I am feeling more positive - hoping to kick some more weight off and I’ve lost 10lbs since I stopped baking and have reduced my carbs over the past weeks.

In the afternoon Chris brought Branston around so he and Colin could play nine holes of golf. He (Branston not Chris) was still upset that he had been left but I managed to distract him more successfully this time and I even managed to get the card order for The Loft and associated paperwork completed with him sleeping on his rug and then rather craftily on the bed as I didn’t spot him for a while!
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eighth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for every single day bar ten or so!...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise