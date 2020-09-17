17th September 2020

Day 176 of semi lock down



This morning we were back out for session 2 of week 2 of the Couch to 5 Km app. My knees are feeling it now but I am impressed we are keeping to our schedule. We tried a different route today around the woodland Gardens and Pheasantry as there were so many cyclists last time along Cobblers Walk near the lake and with headphones on I cannot hear them behind me!



Vanessa called later in the morning from ETNA to discuss the publicity campaign and we have arranged a meeting next Tuesday for a coffee and to discuss next steps. All seems to be going well so far.



In the afternoon Colin headed over to Karen’s again and I stayed and mounted the print labels in the back garden which worded well last time as I can spray outdoors more safely that inside. It was a little more breezy that yesterday but worked well. I also made up a Christmas card order that had come via my Etsy shop so although only for £10 every little helps.



I also finally managed to deliver the print to the customer on Kingston Lane. I failed the other day as he did not hear me knocking over his fan but this time I achieved the drop and did not have to cart the framed print around Sainsbury’s afterwards. I also received a really nice email from him a little later in the day which makes it all seem worthwhile.



It was a photo club meeting again this evening via Zoom and for the second week running another very lecture with good images. The only place where Zoom fails rather is when lecturers want to show videos as the band width cannot quite cope but even with this challenge it was still a good evening and I got to see friends as well.

