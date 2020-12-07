7th December 2020

Day 264 since the start of the 1st lock down.



I finished working on the calendars for Mum, Hester and Sophie and a slightly revised one for Colin as well. I have made some brilliant montages of Gulliver Bears travels using Keynote on the Mac and it was fairly easy to drop thee into each month. I also sent off prints to someone which took me far longer to create than I had expected - another loss loser.



In the afternoon Colin drove over to Twickenham with me in the rain so that I could do the last count of cards in Twickenham. I was pleased to see empty spaces where signs had sold out and they need quite a few to restock before Christmas. I decided to try and do the quickest restock to date and as I have a number of designs already made up, I managed to turn them around in a little over an hour and drive back to restock. That will be the last time before Christmas.



On my return I put up the last of the baubles and tidied up - it’s looking very festive now.

