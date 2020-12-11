11th December 2020

Day 268 since the start of the 1st lock down.



This morning I was mostly recovering from the marathon Zoom session last night. I caught up with a number of work emails and also replied and sent emails to my friends in my photo club.



I had a pre-arranged phone call with one of my neighbours Niamh as she had been speaking to someone I had done some portrait shots of last year. I made an appointment to go and photograph her next Thursday which I can do under work regulations (as long as I wear a mask). I had literally just filled in the appointment in my diary when I got a further phone call from her cancelling this as her youngest son had just been sent home from nursery as all the children are now having to self isolate as they have had a positive case of Covid in his class. Oh dear.



In the afternoon I noticed that there were large gaps in my spinner of the Christmas cards in Waterstones and after counting them I realise that I need to restock over 100 cards I also popped over to Twickenham and although they are selling well luckily I do not need to be stock so I think this should be the last card restocks for Waterstones now.

