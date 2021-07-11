11th July 2021

1 year, 107 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We set off this morn before 10.00am after saying goodbye to Sydney Hamster who is very old now and I’m a tad worried about leaving him, fingers crossed he hangs in there for our return in a few days.



We were heading for Bury St Edmunds where our Air B&B was located but via two little villages - Wickhambrook and Attleton Green. They were lovely little places but definitely more hamlets than villages. We found some addresses but generally we were just having a look at the areas.



Onwards to our home for the next 4-nights. It was easy to find with the good instructions and very reassuring to have our own parking spaces in the back garden. The cottage is very well fitted out - a two bedroom place (although one room is locked off for the owner) with a nice bathroom downstairs and a very well equipped kitchen. It was originally a redd cutters cottage from the 1850’s so a lot of history. We walked into Bury St Edmunds in just a few minutes and it is really a lovely little town with flower meadows growing around the ruins of the Abbey. This is just a few interesting sites around the town.



In the evening we settled down with the pizza and food I had bought with us (with beer) and watched the Euros fans with England playing Italy. I’m not into football but really hoped England would win so everyone would be happy. Sadly as on many other occasions it went down to penalties and we lost. Still it was the best progression by the team in many years.

