12th February 2022

1 year, 310 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Always depressing to have to unpack and sort the washing. We have three baskets if anyone is interested. At least is it sunny although very chilly after yesterdays coffee in the sunshine when I was complaining that I was getting too hot! Unfortunately the sunshine highlighted the massacre that our neighbours have done to our Walnut tree in our absence. I understand that they are legally entitled to cut off any overhanging branches that are in their ‘airspace’ but really - does it affect them that much? No, this is their way of wearing us down by subtle bullying in the hope that one day we will chop the tree down which is what they actually want. How are some people so incredibly ecologically and environmentally ignorant?



I braved Tescos later in the day and took the pick of a particularly selfish person parking bag slip in the middle of Watts Lane, blocking the way for everyone. Good news is that when I visited M&S and Tescos, at least 90% of people are still wearing face masks despite our esteemed PM’s advice that we no longer need to wear them anywhere!

