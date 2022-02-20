Previous
20th February 2022
20th February 2022

1 year, 318 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

I finished off the topping for my Clementine pie and this time did not cover the entire kitchen with mix - here’s the result!

We headed over to Karen and Ian’s for a late lunch (which was actually nearer 5.00pm). Ian was cooking a turkey left over from Christmas so it was a full roast.

It was nice catching up and finding out about what everyone is up to, which we did not know anything about and also hearing about the most recent additions of two racehorses!
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
