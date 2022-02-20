Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
51 / 365
20th February 2022
1 year, 318 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
I finished off the topping for my Clementine pie and this time did not cover the entire kitchen with mix - here’s the result!
We headed over to Karen and Ian’s for a late lunch (which was actually nearer 5.00pm). Ian was cooking a turkey left over from Christmas so it was a full roast.
It was nice catching up and finding out about what everyone is up to, which we did not know anything about and also hearing about the most recent additions of two racehorses!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
3350
photos
20
followers
20
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2022 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th February 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pie
,
dessert
,
homemade
,
citrus
,
pudding
,
clementine
,
flan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close