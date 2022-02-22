Previous
22nd February 2022 by emmadurnford
22nd February 2022

1 year, 320 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

First thing I avoided the rain and went to the post office to post our council tax letter recorded delivery - only 2 people in the queue but spite the rules on wearing face masks being lifted tomorrow, already there were a number of people with no masks. I am concerned about what will happen over the next few months.

After yet another cold downpour we drove over to Molesey so I could deliver cards to The Card Collection and also so that we could buy a lot of birthday cards due to deliver over the next month or so. It was also a great chance to catch up with Julia as for once the shop was not too busy so we could have a chat.

We stopped via Imber Court and then drove back through Hampton so I could check out the lighting for the photos I want to take. I topped up the bird feeders and swept up the small branches and twigs blown down by the storm so we have an easier walk out the back gate!
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
