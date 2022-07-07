7th July 2022

2 years and 101 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



What a day. I got up early as Sarah and I had tickets to visit the Hampton Court Flower Festival courtesy of our friend Jimmy who has a stand there. I had quite a wait for the R68 to Hampton Court and thought I was going to be delayed but arrived a few minutes early in time to get Colin’s text that Boris Johnson has resigned when I was on the station platform waiting for Sara’s train. I shouted the news to everyone in the vicinity and there were quire a few cheers.



That started the tone of the day although I had hoped to get mildly inebriated but the cost of drinks at the Show (£8 our a small plastic cup of Pimms) rather put pay to that idea. We collected our official passes and I had that sense of enjoyment as we walked past a long queue of people waiting for the official entry time and went straight in.



The day started quite grey with a few small spots of rain but by the afternoon the sun had come out and it was really hot. For the first time I had remembered to put sun cream on my face which was very fortunate. We had a great day although we both felt that the show had far fewer show gardens than usual and we could not find the food stands where we normally enjoy the samples and buy quite a bit. I discovered them way over the other side of the area on my way out but was too hot to bother trying anything gat that time of day.



We did find a couple of lovely gardens - in particular the ’Sunburst Garden’ which I will be voting for the public vote.



I finally left an hour after Sarah and decided to walk back through Bushy Park. It was very hot and by the time I walked in the back door I had done almost 15,500 footsteps.

