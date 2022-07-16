16th July 2022

2 years and 110 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Temperatures still rising as we head into a weather ‘red alert’.



Some time ago Mum had noticed a mudlarking event happening at Southwark Cathedral so we got up in good time and Tok the train up to London (fully prepared with bottles of water). It was busy but not as busy as normal times in Borough Market which we walked through to reach the cathedral. I was a little disappointed that the event was not bigger but Mum and I had a good time making a clay tile in the style the medieval ones often found by the river. We wandered around the interior of the cathedral and it was lovely to be in the cool.



Afterwards we walked back to Borough Market to get lunch. It was difficult to choose and I think Ian was a little overwhelmed but we all found something and even found a place to sit to eat it. I had a vegan Indian dish which was delicious.



Afterwards we managed to keep in the shade and walk alongside the river towards Tower Bridge. We timed it perfectly as the bridge was sounding the alarm to let Barge ‘Gladys’ through. I have seen her a number of times as she is a working boat in the Thames. We watched the bridge open and then a little later we walked over the bridge towards the Tower of London. I wanted to see the Platinum Jubilee wild flower display but sadly it was definitely going over and now only the orange flowers were left. It was expensive to enter but we managed to see the display by slipping through a doorway!



It was a bit tricky getting back as Tower tube station was closed for works but we took the DLR instead which was a far more interesting route and then linked up with the Jubilee line. This is Mum and Ian waving to Hester (or at least for a photo to send her!!).



The big news is that that the temperature could rise to 40 degrees on Monday… I think that’ll put pay to plans of more trips out.

