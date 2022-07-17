17th July 2022

2 years and 111 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Another very hot day but I was determined we should get out and about again. I knew it was the High Tide Festival of music in Twickenham so we walked after lunch into Twickenham, trying to keep to the shady part of the pavement. The music festival was of variable quality but it was a good excuse to have an ice lolly.



As the music got louder we walked along the tow path towards Orleans House under the shade the trees. The Octagon room lo0oks stunning since it has undergone a full restoration following gaining lottery funding. We didn’t need an excuse for another ice cream from the Stables cafe. It was still very hot so we took the bus back home.



We cooled down with cold drinks and then Colin and I got working on the barbecue - well Colin did, I was ‘sous chef’ preparing the vegetables and Halloumi cheese. We created a very impressive spread which went down well!!

