21st July 2022

2 years and 115 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



We had a journey up to South Kensington again today for the results of the MRI that Colin had a couple of weeks ago and an idea of whether he should go ahead with surgery. It was pretty hot but at least the District line had some air conditioning and we arrived in good time. I was also allowed in which is a change from the last couple of meeting during Covid lock down times.



We had a short wait but then saw the Consultant who is very good along with a senior anaesthetist. I think the Consultant was all ready to go for surgery but when Colin looked askance he quickly made clear that it was not needed right now if Colin did not want it. He also was very helpful and put our minds at rest about a particular serious risk of surgery that had been worrying us both but basically is not an issue if Colin were to go ahead.



He is very nice and has a good bedside manner. We came out with more positive news should Colin wasn’t to go ahead in the future and he can easily get a referral back again in the future. Hopefully this will be the end of visit to the Royal Marsden for the foreseeable future.



On a number of visits I have noticed this pretty line of houses in Stewarts Grove and as we had positive news I felt I could tip down and grab a pic!



