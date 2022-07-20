20th July 2022

2 years and 114 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



It was a sad start to the day as Mum and Ian headed off back home. I hope their journey is considerably better than last time when their car broke down on the smart motorway bit of the M3. I feel a bit disappointed that we could not do as much as I hoped because of the very hot weather but it was lovely to see them both again. I hope to get down to Cornwall soon as well although wee are on holiday in September and then Mum and Ian are as well so maybe down for a belated birthday with Mum in November.



I received a message from The Museum of Richmond in the morning enquiring about stocking greeting cards which could lead on to good things so that was a bit of good news.



Todays rather abstract photo is of a Jersey Tiger moth that I found on the inside of our back door and caught so I could safely release outside. A bit of a coincidence as I had only been discussing them recently with Mum as they don’t occur as far west as Cornwall.

