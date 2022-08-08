8th August 2022

2 years and 123 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



It’s a good feeling to start the day knowing that I don’t have any cards left to make up!



Next task whilst Colin is away is to put all my travel magazines away but to drastically reduce my current collection and check every magazine for articles of interest that I plan to keep. I hadn’t realised how big the job would be and it actually took all day but I’ve made a lot of space and reduced a significant number of magazines down to about two arch lever files full of interesting articles. This is half way through the day!



I stopped for lunch and to have a chat with a neighbour who dropped in as she wanted to pick my brains (didn’t take long) about Wills. I learnt a lot about the Crescent and earlier times.



Early in the evening I watered the little box trees in the front garden, as with last night, taking advantage before any hose pipe ban comes in although I actually used the watering can.



