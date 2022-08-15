15th August 2022

2 years and 140 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



This morning had a rather abrupt start! We’re back on ‘Whisky duty’ again as our neighbours are away and I was supposed to leave their front door unlocked as the cleaner was coming in. I was worried that I may have forgotten and locked the cleaner out but all was well so Whisky had an early breakfast this morning.



Just after I walked back in, I noticed a text from Chris (my phone was still on silent mode from over night) asking if we could collect him from Chertsey for a 10.20am doctors appointment. Sadly he had a car accident (not his fault) in the fast lane of the M25 on Friday evening. It was a nasty accident and he was lucky to be able to walk away with no injuries but he is stiff and has a headache which we suggested he gets checked out by a doctor.



We spent the morning driving between Chertsey, the doctors, Teddington Memorial hospital, Kingston hospital and back to Chertsey! Luckily he is ok and in between we got to look after Branston who is a lovely dog but who suffered separation anxiety! I helped

Him overcome this with a little supply of rich tea biscuits!



Another hot and humid day but the weather is finally breaking with a heavy shower this evening although it stopped after only half an hour or so. There was not enough rain to really make much difference but hopefully this is finally a break in the very long spell of hot weather and no rain.

