21st August 2022

2 years and 146 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



I finally managed to finish my list of Spanish restaurants and supermarkets at all the places we will be staying at next month. It has taken ages and I can see from reviews that a number of nice places are sadly now closed permanently.



After that I caught up with emails to my photo club which are getting rather a headache as it only seems to be the Committee that are doing any work and we have a number of posts that need filling or the Club will literally not be able to meet in the future.



Totally unrelated is todays image of the jasmine flowers which have been going for well over two months now.

