Previous
Next
23rd August 2022 by emmadurnford
234 / 365

23rd August 2022

2 years and 148 days since the start of the 1st local down in March 2020.

Today I finally got around to entering a travel photograph competition. After trips to Thailand, Portugal and Italy a number of years ago, completion wins have been rather few and far between.

Then it was onto editing down almost 300 images to around 30 from yesterday photoshoot at the Museum of Richmond.

This pic is of the battery in my watch that I thought would be cheaper to replace myself. It was only £2.99 for the battery and we managed to get the back of the watch off and replace the battery, However the back would not go one and unfortunately and rather stupidly I actually managed to smash the watch face when attempting to get the back back on again. Luckily I only wear cheap watches but having to order a replacement from Amazon puts me £19 in debit after taking off the price of a professional fitted battery - bugger!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise