23rd August 2022

2 years and 148 days since the start of the 1st local down in March 2020.



Today I finally got around to entering a travel photograph competition. After trips to Thailand, Portugal and Italy a number of years ago, completion wins have been rather few and far between.



Then it was onto editing down almost 300 images to around 30 from yesterday photoshoot at the Museum of Richmond.



This pic is of the battery in my watch that I thought would be cheaper to replace myself. It was only £2.99 for the battery and we managed to get the back of the watch off and replace the battery, However the back would not go one and unfortunately and rather stupidly I actually managed to smash the watch face when attempting to get the back back on again. Luckily I only wear cheap watches but having to order a replacement from Amazon puts me £19 in debit after taking off the price of a professional fitted battery - bugger!

