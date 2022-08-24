Sign up
24th August 2022
2 years and 149 days since the start of the 1st local down in March 2020.
This morning Colin was at golf which gave me a chance to finish off prepping the museum images and to prepare for my evening Zoom meeting.
The temperature is rising again and it was 27 degrees today which made for a hot meeting in the office this evening.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
3523
photos
18
followers
20
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Views
10
Album
2022 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th August 2022 1:32pm
Privacy
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
thinking
,
fluffy
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
summer
