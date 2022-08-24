Previous
Next
24th August 2022 by emmadurnford
235 / 365

24th August 2022

2 years and 149 days since the start of the 1st local down in March 2020.

This morning Colin was at golf which gave me a chance to finish off prepping the museum images and to prepare for my evening Zoom meeting.

The temperature is rising again and it was 27 degrees today which made for a hot meeting in the office this evening.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise