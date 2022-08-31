Previous
31st August 2022 by emmadurnford
31st August 2022

2 years and 155 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.

I am not a high maintenance person but I did enjoy a gel pedicure this morning and my toes look lovely with a Malibu Barbie polish!

In the afternoon we drove over to St Margarets to drop off Pingado. I had not met Megan before and I was a little bit nervous but I needn’t have worried. Megan seems very nice and has looked after a lot of smaller animals. I think she lives with her parents as they were obviously banished to the garden!

I hope Pingado is happy - it’s only for a few weeks.

I finished packing and we’re all ready to go.
Emma Durnford

