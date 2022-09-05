5th September 2022

A nice start to the day as I prepared breakfast on the terrace with the supplies we had bought in Plascencia yesterday. It is really nice to have outside space.



We spent the day exploring Caceres old town which was surprisingly quiet. We even climbed the bell tower of San Francisco Javier church to get lovely views across the town. It was quite tiring exploring so we stopped at another Carrefour Express, topped up our supplies and headed back to our lovely apartment for lunch on the terrace, a brief break before heading out again later in the afternoon.



We walked out of the city walls and discovered the old water gathering area where women used to fill top large jugs and carry them on their heads to houses high in the town that did not have running water. Lots of lizards on the walls there as well.



In the evening we walked out to the square - Plaza Mayor - and Colin found a good restaurant and a good table looking out at all the activity. The food was very good but probably best of all was that we were sat next to a Spanish couple with a lovely little puppy called Coco - with my limited Spanish I asked his name and within a few seconds they had passed him over to me for a cuddle - he was lovely.



A good start to our time in Cacares.

