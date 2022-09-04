4th September 2022

We had a bit of an early breakfast considering we had got up at 5.00am yesterday but the Parador has had to stagger breakfast times due to staffing issues and unfortunately we missed the option of the 9.00am sitting. Breakfast was very nice though with a good choice. Back to finish packing and a few trips up and down to the car and we were off. It was a good stay, very quiet and I saw an Iberian Blue Magpie just outside the window.



I drove first of all as we headed towards the town of Plascencia on route to Caceres. It was quite a long drive but I had taken time to research the car park location before we left Tordesillas so no wrong turns. It was very quiet as it was a Sunday but we managed to find an open supermarket (only a small one) and we could stock up with supplies for breakfast tomorrow. We drove into the town and narrowly avoided getting stuck in the ever narrowing old city roads. The town was silent but the cathedral impressive - not a mass of things to see and sadly we did not visit the bird park with peacocks that I had hoped to see.



Colin took over driving into Caceres and the underground car park which was not difficult to find.



We decided to just take our rucksacks and after negotiating the lift we saw Carlos waiting for us in the street. His level of English is about the same as my Spanish! The apartment is amazing - 3 bedrooms, massive living ares and an outside terrace. It is beautifully decorated with good air con which we need. It did not take long to do a few trips back and forth to the car to get our luggage in and settle for the first time in three days.



We wandered out later in the evening to explore the city and it turns out that we are literally only a minute or so walk to the Square where we enjoyed a ‘Menu del Dia’ a little further along. Proper exploration to happen tomorrow.

