2nd October 2022

Despite the four washes on Tuesday it was another two this morning.



After lunch we decided we should get some exercise in so we walked through Bushy Park in the sunshine - it was really warm. The deer are really active with bellowing stags approaching from all quarters.



We made it over to Hampton Court and visited the Fountain Gallery and our friend Linda who is currently exhibiting there. Worryingly she says it has been very slow with customers visiting and buying so I am hoping that if I am lucky enough to get a stand at Orleans House in December, things will be better.



We walked back through Bushy Park and the deer were really revved up now so we had to keep to the road at points to keep out of their way.

