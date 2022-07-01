Sign up
Photo 398
It's always right to do that's right
My projects usually fizzle, but my goal is to do a month of street art. This one, in North Baton Rouge, was painted in 2018 on Martin Luther King Day
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Challenges
Taken
26th June 2022 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
streetart1
