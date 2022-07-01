Previous
It's always right to do that's right by eudora
Photo 398

It's always right to do that's right

My projects usually fizzle, but my goal is to do a month of street art. This one, in North Baton Rouge, was painted in 2018 on Martin Luther King Day
1st July 2022

Photo Details

