How could I not look for him?

The last time I saw Commander was Tuesday. He's an outdoor cat, a former stray who adopted us. Not the cuddliest guy, but we grew to like him and we fed him and took him to the vet. He had wandered before and he is microchipped, but this morning, after 5 days, I got worried. I called the neighbors, visited the animal shelter, posted online and made posters. As I was leaving to put up my posters, Commander came up on the deck to eat. He has a hurt leg. Otherwise, he seems OK. I missed my writing workshop, but how could I not look for him?



Nifty Fifty SOOC. Shot using the toy camera picture effect. This challenge has made me explore more of my camera's features.