Previous
How could I not look for him? by eudora
Photo 504

How could I not look for him?

The last time I saw Commander was Tuesday. He's an outdoor cat, a former stray who adopted us. Not the cuddliest guy, but we grew to like him and we fed him and took him to the vet. He had wandered before and he is microchipped, but this morning, after 5 days, I got worried. I called the neighbors, visited the animal shelter, posted online and made posters. As I was leaving to put up my posters, Commander came up on the deck to eat. He has a hurt leg. Otherwise, he seems OK. I missed my writing workshop, but how could I not look for him?

Nifty Fifty SOOC. Shot using the toy camera picture effect. This challenge has made me explore more of my camera's features.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
He is beautiful, as is th photo and of course you had to try and find him! So glad he came home!
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a lovely looking moggy and agree you did have to look for him great he returned home
September 25th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
This speaks to the love you exude for our fur friends, and I'd venture that what you wrote for us is as touching as any other compiled words could be!
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise