Previous
Next
Palms and Shadows by falcon11
Photo 399

Palms and Shadows

The morning light was beautiful on the palm leaves at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The leaves are a little weather beaten, but that's nature.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise