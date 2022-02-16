Sign up
Photo 399
Palms and Shadows
The morning light was beautiful on the palm leaves at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The leaves are a little weather beaten, but that's nature.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2143
photos
51
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th February 2022 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
green
,
leaf
,
shadows
,
palm
,
botanical
,
backlight
