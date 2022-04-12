Previous
Black Crowned Night Heron by falcon11
Black Crowned Night Heron

I saw this usually nocturnal water bird in the bay at the botanical gardens today. A great egret here: https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2022-04-12
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Allison Maltese
Lynne
You had a very successful day. Another nice capture.
April 13th, 2022  
