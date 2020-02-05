Previous
Next
February Words - Shadows by farmreporter
Photo 393

February Words - Shadows

Yay!! We actually had some sun on the day I was to do a shadow pic for the word of the month!
Did not go too far to do this ... the old section of our barn that has not had the renovations completed yet.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Nice shadows and textures you captured here
February 6th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So cool. Love the sun and shadows.
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise