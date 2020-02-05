Sign up
Photo 393
February Words - Shadows
Yay!! We actually had some sun on the day I was to do a shadow pic for the word of the month!
Did not go too far to do this ... the old section of our barn that has not had the renovations completed yet.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2316
photos
153
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th February 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
shadow
,
boards
,
feb20words
Mariana Visser
Nice shadows and textures you captured here
February 6th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So cool. Love the sun and shadows.
February 6th, 2020
