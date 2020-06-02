Previous
June Words - J is for ... by farmreporter
Photo 440

June Words - J is for ...

Jalopy which the Oxford Dictionary describes as a dilapidated old car.
The weeds growing around this one indicates that it has not moved in a while. I think it qualifies.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Wendy

@farmreporter
Photo Details

Adi ace
That's a super find
June 3rd, 2020  
