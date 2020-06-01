Sign up
Photo 439
June Words- New Season
The planting is mostly finished and the crops are poking their noses out of the ground reaching for the sun!
It's a new season!
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2510
photos
150
followers
123
following
Views
5
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st June 2020 7:24pm
Tags
field
,
crop
,
jun20words
