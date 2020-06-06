Sign up
Photo 443
June Words - Glasses
I have had to wear glasses my whole life and cannot remember a day without them.
Hubby, on the other hand, was blessed with exceptional eyesight. He has only recently been forced to wear glasses to read and when using the computer.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Views
6
6
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th June 2020 5:39pm
Tags
glasses
jun20words
