Photo 444
June Words - Space
Probably not the intended use of the word 'space' but this scene definitely gave me the impression of wide open space.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2529
photos
152
followers
124
following
Word of the Month
NIKON D7200
7th June 2020 6:32pm
space
landscape
open
st. lawrence river
jun20words
