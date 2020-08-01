Sign up
Photo 458
A is for Abstract
I know that this isn't a really abstract looking photo - but I kind of like it the way it is.
Going to try to do the whole month of Alphabet August words.
Will see how I do!!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
8
1
Word of the Month
NIKON D7200
29th July 2020 8:25am
green
reflections
water
abstract
lily pads
aug20words
Lou Ann
Wonderful lily pads! So far I’ve done A and B. 😊
August 2nd, 2020
