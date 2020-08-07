Sign up
Photo 464
August Alphabet Words - Golden Hour
I love the light of the late evening, when it is so low in the sky that it rims everything it touches with a halo of gold.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th August 2020 7:31pm
Tags
aug20words
Anne ❀
ace
The dogs are obliging! :) Great challenge shot!
August 9th, 2020
Vickie M
ace
Beautiful light and dogs.
August 9th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nicely done
August 9th, 2020
