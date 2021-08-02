Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 560
August Words - B&W Bug
Just a simple black fly sunning herself on a apple hanging in the apple tree.
A quick shot. I'm really going to attempt to do all the words this month!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3041
photos
157
followers
115
following
153% complete
View this month »
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
Latest from all albums
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
559
560
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd August 2021 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
fly
,
bw
,
aug21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close