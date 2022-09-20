Sign up
Photo 596
September Words - Garden
I kept my eyes open for the September words while I was in Comox, British Columbia attending the funeral of a friend of Hubby's.
This arbor in the Filberg Park was still lovely even though the wisteria had long since lost their blooms.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3355
photos
145
followers
101
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Latest from all albums
2183
2184
2185
354
2186
355
596
597
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
17th September 2022 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arbor
,
garden
,
leading line
,
sep22words
