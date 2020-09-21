Sign up
Previous
Next
32 / 365
Old Friends sooc
Another Nifty Fifty shot - I find something very appealing about old battered boots - perhaps it's just me!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
4
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1579
photos
262
followers
202
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Latest from all albums
28
29
1174
30
1175
31
1176
32
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
21st September 2020 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Susan Wakely
ace
I am with you with that. This is a great shot and composition.
September 21st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
they've certainly seen some action
September 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so stunning!
September 21st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
They have had a life of their own. Each pair had an owner that loved to put them on!
September 21st, 2020
