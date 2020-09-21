Previous
Old Friends sooc by fbailey
Old Friends sooc

Another Nifty Fifty shot - I find something very appealing about old battered boots - perhaps it's just me!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Susan Wakely ace
I am with you with that. This is a great shot and composition.
September 21st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
they've certainly seen some action
September 21st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so stunning!
September 21st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
They have had a life of their own. Each pair had an owner that loved to put them on!
September 21st, 2020  
