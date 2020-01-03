Clifton Library Artwork

This artwork appeared outside Clifton library a few months ago, and I've intended to get a shot of it since then. Unfortunately I seem to have been in a rush for a bus, or it's been dark when I've past it. Finally I managed to get this shot yesterday.



A notice beside the mural provices the following information: "Harriet Wood (international mural artist a.k.a. Miss Hazard) and Harriet Ennis (Head of Psychology at Bootham School) worked with students from primary schools all over the city of York, following a master class organised by York SSP (Independent-State Schools Partnership). The students produced this work of art to share with the community.



The mural design was inspired by a master class on visual illusion and perception.



Many thanks to Bootham School for installing the work here and to Clifton Explore Library for offering the space to display it."



Ian