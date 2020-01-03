Previous
Clifton Library Artwork by fishers
Photo 1325

Clifton Library Artwork

This artwork appeared outside Clifton library a few months ago, and I've intended to get a shot of it since then. Unfortunately I seem to have been in a rush for a bus, or it's been dark when I've past it. Finally I managed to get this shot yesterday.

A notice beside the mural provices the following information: "Harriet Wood (international mural artist a.k.a. Miss Hazard) and Harriet Ennis (Head of Psychology at Bootham School) worked with students from primary schools all over the city of York, following a master class organised by York SSP (Independent-State Schools Partnership). The students produced this work of art to share with the community.

The mural design was inspired by a master class on visual illusion and perception.

Many thanks to Bootham School for installing the work here and to Clifton Explore Library for offering the space to display it."

Ian
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Photo Details

