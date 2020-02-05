Carved Stones

Below the tower, at the west end of All Saints Church in Ilkley is a display of carved stones, of various ages. The tall stones were carved during the Saxon period (late 8th century - early 9th century), and are intricately decorated with biblical themes or decorative scroll work.



Although the tallest shaft has a cross head on it, the head was not found in the same location as the shaft, so are unlikely to have originally been part of the same cross, but they do give a good impression of what a complete cross would have been like.



The oldest stones are Roman altar stones (one shown top left in this collage) and there are two of these behind the Saxon cross shafts. They have been much altered and reused over the centuries (as I explained yesterday).



Ian