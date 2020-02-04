All Saints Church, Ilkley

After my walk on Ilkley Moor, I went through the town centre to have a look in All Saints Church, and I got quite a surprise when I went in. All the old pews have been removed and there is a new and impressive lighting system.



This part of Ilkley has a long history. The church is built on the site of a Roman fort, and within the church a display of old carved stones includes two which began life as Roman altars. At a later time they had an arch cut into them and they were used at the top of windows. Later still they were reused as part of the tower. Now that is recycling! There are other carved stones on display, including three Saxon cross shafts.



It is thought that the earliest church on this site was built in the 8th century. The oldest part of the current building is stonework in the south porch which dates from the 13th century. The building underwent many changes over the centuries, with a major rebuilding in 1860-61.



The most recent changes were completed in June 2019. As well as new lighting and seating, there were other changes: New floors, underfloor heating, a new building linking the church with meeting rooms in Church House, toilets and improved disabled access all formed part of the transformation.



Best of all, it is open every day, and many community activities take place here.



Ian