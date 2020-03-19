Saint Peter

I found this statue on the west end of York Minster, above the west doors and below the Heart of Yorkshire window, along with quite a few others. It is amazing to see the detail in them, despite the fact that when they were carved and installed they would have been hard to see. It is only with the development of telescopes and cameras with zoom lenses that the detail becomes visible to the person in the street below.



There is another statue of Saint Peter at the east end of York Minster high above the Great East Window. It is a new one created a few years ago to replace an older very badly eroded statue of Saint Peter.



The badly eroded statue of Saint Peter can be found in the garden of No 1 Minster Yard, north of the Chapter House, with a notice giving brief details of it's history.



