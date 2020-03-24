Sign up
Photo 1405
Fractal
Inspired by recent fractal images by Margaret Brown (
@craftymeg
), I thought I would have a little play. I was reasonably pleased with this result. The image from which it was derived has appeared in our project before -
http://365project.org/fishers/365/2019-07-04
I still have a lot to learn, but I have enjoyed exploring this technique.

Ian
Ian
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
0
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
Tags
abstract
,
colour
,
fractal
