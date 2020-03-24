Previous
Fractal by fishers
Photo 1405

Fractal

Inspired by recent fractal images by Margaret Brown ( @craftymeg ), I thought I would have a little play. I was reasonably pleased with this result. The image from which it was derived has appeared in our project before - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2019-07-04

I still have a lot to learn, but I have enjoyed exploring this technique.

Ian

24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
