A Small Piece of History

We may be in lockdown, but we are alowed to take exercise outdoors, so a short walk from home a few days ago led me past this cast milestone.



I was pleased to see that it is in much better condition than last time I saw it. York Civic Trust have paid for it to be restored. At one time this would have been on an important major road heading south through York towards London.



This view is taken from the roadside. Travelling south the York direction would have been clearest, travelling north the Easingwold direction would have been clearest.



I haven't visited any of the places on the milestone recently. My last trip into the centre of York was over three weeks ago. There are days when I find the lockdown frustrating, but I understand the need for it. There have been large numbers of deaths even with the lockdown. Hopefully we will see a decline in the effects of Covid 19 soon and I can begin travelling and exploring again.



Ian