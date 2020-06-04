Previous
Next
Artificial Orchid by fishers
Photo 1477

Artificial Orchid

This is from part of a display that Katharine has in our lounge. The orchids were bought several years ago, and have been hidden away in a bag for much of that time. They recently re-emerged and now make a nice display.

Ian
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
I had to look quite closely to realise that they were artificial. My type of plant - no watering and a flick of the duster every now and then. Great shot.
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise