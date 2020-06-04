Sign up
Photo 1477
Artificial Orchid
This is from part of a display that Katharine has in our lounge. The orchids were bought several years ago, and have been hidden away in a bag for much of that time. They recently re-emerged and now make a nice display.
Ian
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1477
photos
77
followers
44
following
404% complete
View this month »
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd June 2020 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orchid
,
artificial
Pat Thacker
I had to look quite closely to realise that they were artificial. My type of plant - no watering and a flick of the duster every now and then. Great shot.
June 4th, 2020
