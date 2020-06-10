Scarecrow Festival - School Teacher

More from my walk around the scarecrow festival on Monday, and today a display that is quite relevent to our family. Our oldest daughter Louise works in a Pupil Referal Unit, and is currently working from home, contacting pupils and their parents each day. Her husband teaches in a primary school and is now back at school, after spending lockdown working very hard teaching from home.



It was impressive how many people had become involved in the scarecrow festival, with displays spread over quite a wide area. I estimate that I walked around 5 miles on Monday.



Ian