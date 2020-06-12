Wild Rose

When we first started our family project, four of us posted in sequence, with Katharine, Lucy and I posting two days a week and Louise one day a week. Life moves on, and both daughters have become very busy and Katharine has had a long period of illness, so I have become the Fisher Family representative most of the time. However, occasionally there is a contribution from the rest of the family, and here we have a photo from Louise.



Louise and her daughter have an early morning walk in their local woodland before they begin their day of work and school, and a few days ago Louise spotted this wild rose with lovely light on it, so here it is.



Ian