Wild Rose by fishers
Photo 1485

Wild Rose

When we first started our family project, four of us posted in sequence, with Katharine, Lucy and I posting two days a week and Louise one day a week. Life moves on, and both daughters have become very busy and Katharine has had a long period of illness, so I have become the Fisher Family representative most of the time. However, occasionally there is a contribution from the rest of the family, and here we have a photo from Louise.

Louise and her daughter have an early morning walk in their local woodland before they begin their day of work and school, and a few days ago Louise spotted this wild rose with lovely light on it, so here it is.

Ian
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca ace
A beautiful photo. Nice one, Louise!
June 12th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Well done, Louise. A splendid capture and details together with the shadows. Fav.
June 12th, 2020  
