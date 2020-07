Fly and Flower

Another shot from my walk on Clifton Ings with Katharine on Tuesday.



This flower is a Common Knapweed. It is a thistle-like plant that can be found on all kinds of grasslands, from roadside verges to woodland rides, clifftops to lawns. It is in bloom from June to September and is a huge favourite of all kinds of butterflies, including Common blues, Marbled whites and Meadow browns.



There are a number of clusters of this flower along the flood bank on the east side of the Ings.



Ian