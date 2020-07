Taken a few days apart, the two shots show the same bud on a Queen Elizabeth rose in our garden, as it develops. The shot on the left was taken on Wednesday, as the rain came down. The shot on the right was taken this afternoon as the bud begins to open.A brief history of the Queen Elizabeth Rose can be found with a shot I posted at the beginning of June - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-06-06 Ian