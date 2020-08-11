Busy Bee

The walled garden at Temple Newsam would once have provided food for the occupants of the big house, but it is now filled with a wide variety of decorative plants and flowers. It was a blaze of colour when I visited a few days ago, and alive with the hum of bees.



There were many Globe Artichokes in various locations and I was fortunate enough to capture this bee on flower the flower of one of them. They usually fly away long before I get my camera in place! I do feel perhaps it was so intent on collecting pollen it gave me time to take a picture.



Katharine