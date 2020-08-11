Previous
Busy Bee by fishers
Busy Bee

The walled garden at Temple Newsam would once have provided food for the occupants of the big house, but it is now filled with a wide variety of decorative plants and flowers. It was a blaze of colour when I visited a few days ago, and alive with the hum of bees.

There were many Globe Artichokes in various locations and I was fortunate enough to capture this bee on flower the flower of one of them. They usually fly away long before I get my camera in place! I do feel perhaps it was so intent on collecting pollen it gave me time to take a picture.

Fisher Family

Pat Thacker
Beautiful shot of this pollen covered bee, fav.
August 11th, 2020  
