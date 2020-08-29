An Explosion of Colour

When Louise and her family visited a few days ago, the children spent a lot of time playing with this K'Nex construction set.



K'Nex is a construction toy system founded by Joel Glickman. It was first introduced in America in 1992. K'Nex is designed and produced by K'Nex Industries Inc. of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. K'Nex was purchased by Florida-based company Basic Fun! in 2018.



The toy's building system consists of interlocking plastic rods, connectors, blocks, gears, wheels, and other components, which can be pieced together to form a wide variety of models, machines, and architectural structures. K'Nex is designed for older (5- to 12-year-old) builders, although a larger-sized version, Kid K'Nex, is aimed towards younger children.



After Louise and family went home, the box of pieces has sat in our lounge waiting for me to take photos, and today on a very grey wet day the time came to do that. This shot is one of the results.



Ian